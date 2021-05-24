The 2021 DeWitt County Crops Tour will allow crop farmers to learn more about best practices in the field from industry experts.
On June 8, the tour will include a program on how to properly take a soil test and interpret the results and visiting a hybrid test plot, a cotton variety test plot and a Corteva weed and brush control site. Registration will be from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., the program will begin at 3 p.m. and a barbecue meal will be held at 6:30 p.m. with brisket, sausage and sides at Guenau Hall, 1012 Gruenau Road, Yorktown. Meals are $5 each.
Continuing education trainings will also be available for private, commercial and non-commercial applicators’ licenses.
Speakers will include AgriLife Extension Soil Specialist Sam Feagley, AgriLife Extension Entomologist Dalton Ludwick, AgriLife Extension Range Specialist Megan Clayton and Corteva Range & Pasture Specialist Rachel Hinton.
For more information, contact DeWitt County Extension Agent Anthony Netardus at 361-275-0816.
