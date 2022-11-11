CUERO CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK
Nov. 21 — Jan. 2 • 6 - 10 p.m. nightly Cuero Municipal Park
cuerochristmasinthepark.org
SHOP SMALL SATURDAY/SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY
Nov. 26
cuerochristmasinthepark.org
CHRISTMAS IN DOWNTOWN
Dec. 9 • 6 - 10 p.m.,
Dec. 10 • noon - 10 p.m.
Cuero Main Street
cueromainstreet.com
SANTA’S LAST “SHOT” SHOPPING
Dec. 20 • 5 - 8 p.m.
Downtown Cuero
YOAKUM CHRISTMAS ON GRAND
Dec. 3 • 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Downtown Yoakum
bit.ly/3eR9TAs
YORKTOWN MAJESTIC LIGHTS OVER COLETO CREEK
Now thru Dec. 10
Downtown and Yorktown Park
361-564-2661
Cuero
Christmas in the Park
Cuero Municipal Park
6–10 p.m. nightly Nov. 21 – Jan. 2
cuerochristmasinthepark.org
Shop Small Saturday/Small Business Saturday
Nov. 26
cuerochristmasinthepark.org
Christmas in Downtown
6-10 p.m.,Dec. 9, noon-10 p.m.Dec. 10
Cuero Main Street
cueromainstreet.com
Santa’s Last “Shot” Shopping
5-8 p.m. Dec. 20
Downtown Cuero
Yoakum
Christmas on Grand
10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Dec. 3
Downtown Yoakum
yoakumareachamber.com/media/1135/christmas-on-grand-timeline-download.pdf
Yorktown
Majestic Lights Over Coleto Creek
Now thru Dec. 10
Downtown and Yorktown Park
361-64-2661