Several families have been evacuated after a Devon Energy oil well in DeWitt County experienced a control issue Friday morning.
About 2:15 a.m., Devon Energy reported a "well-control issue" at their oil well near Farm-to-Market Road 952 near Cotton Patch Road, according to a statement by Ramona Nye, spokeswoman for the Railroad Commission of Texas.
In response, Devon has notified Great White Well Control, which was enroute to the well site as of 11:30 a.m.
No one has been injured, he said.
Devon has reported to the commission that the well was drilled and completed by BHP Billiton Pet and transferred to Devon on Oct. 28.
Booms will be set up in nearby Thomas Creek about 1,000 feet from the well.
"We’re responding to a well-control incident in DeWitt County. We’re working with local authorities and others to assess and minimize the impact as quickly and as safely as possible," said John Porretto, a Devon spokesman in a written statement. "Out of an abundance of caution, we’ve evacuated several families in the area."
Those families were accommodated at local hotels by Devon, Porretto said.
A shelter has also been established with about 10 people occupying it so far.
Devon is working with local fire departments and the DeWitt County Office of Emergency Management "to assess and minimize the impact as quickly and safely as possible," Porretto said.
Additionally, traffic is being rerouted and a two-mile evacuation zone is in place.
DeWitt County Emergency Management Coordinator Cyndi Smith confirmed an evacuation has occurred. She also said everyone is accounted for in that evacuation.
Friday morning, Smith declined to discuss the evacuation, saying she was not authorized to release that information because it had occurred on private property.
Instead, Smith said additional information would need to come from Devon representatives.
