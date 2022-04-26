Game Warden Trey Kram has been named Texas Wildlife Officer of the Year.

The award, recognized by the National Wild Turkey Federation, is in honor of Kram’s dedication to educating his community, engagement with local organizations and pursuit of poaching investigations that has set a high standard among his peers and throughout the state, according to a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department news release issued Tuesday.

Over the course of his 11-year career, Kram has emphasized hunting conservation among groups like the Lions Club, Rotary Club, Wildlife Management Association and local schools.

“It’s important to remember that as conservation law enforcement, we hold a lot of knowledge and experience when it comes to preserving our wildlife and wild spaces for future generations,” Kram said. “It’s critical we share that information with our communities to empower individuals to make better choices.”

As a turkey hunting hot spot, DeWitt County often falls prey to poachers, according to the news release.

Over the decades, the South Texas area has seen turkey populations stagnate or disappear. Using his extensive knowledge of the terrain and wildlife populations, Kram focused his attention on apprehending turkey poachers. Kram often wrote citations for hunting out of season, criminal trespass and possessing turkey during a closed season, sending a strong message that following hunting regulations is necessary to sustaining the bird’s populations.

“First, it’s about fairness,” Kram said. “No one should be taking advantage of a closed season when there are first-time hunters patiently waiting at home for the season to start. However, it’s also about the native turkey populations. They survive as a family group. It only takes a few poachers to completely decimate a flock, ruining one of our resources and the opportunity for future hunters.”

Kram admitted the new recognition reminds him how critical his outreach is to sustaining conservation efforts in the long run. He hopes some of the newly founded attention may direct him to new groups in the area and support further outreach initiatives among Texas game wardens.