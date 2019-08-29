DeWitt County Historical Commission will present “Lives Remembered.” a program about local lives affected by events of World War II and those who participated in D-Day from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 21, at Lifeway Baptist Church, 403 E. Sarah St. in Cuero.
The following men have been identified as participating in D-Day:
- First Lt. James DeWitt Bramlette Jr.
- Second Lt. Marcellus Daniel (Tommie) Danish
- SM3c Lawrence Jendrzey
- Flight Officer Elden Walter Mueller
- T/Sgt Charles Lee Ryan
Ensign William Clarence Smith Jr.
- M/Sgt George William Turk
Contact Larry Nuckels, 361-799-9753, if you know of another DeWitt County service man or woman who participated in D-Day. Military veterans of all eras will be recognized. A roll call will be help of veterans of WWII who notify the commission of their rank, branch, and theater of service.
Admission is $5 for adults and free for those 18 and younger. Tickets are available from DeWitt County Historical Commission members, Cuero Record, Cuero Chamber of Commerce and at the door.
For more information, call 361-799-9753 or 361-648-0003.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.