DeWitt County will be under a burn ban beginning Tuesday, according to a DeWitt County news release.
The DeWitt County Commissioners Court ordered a countywide burn ban for portions of unincorporated areas of the county during a meeting Monday. The ban becomes effective Tuesday and will remain in effect for 90 days or until it is determined that there is no longer a public safety hazard, according to the news release.
Exceptions to the ban include the outdoor burning of brush piles by commercial contractors or landowners who burn brush piles responsibly where no other vegetation is present; burning in screen-covered containers with ½-inch or smaller openings; the outdoor burning of vegetative material caused by welding if the burning is not malicious or intentional; prescribed burns conducted by burn personnel on agency-owned or managed properties, or for the purpose of training local fire department personnel or burn managers; research or demonstration by burn personnel of a federal or state agency or institution of higher learning; and the burning of vegetative material when such burning is performed by an individual with appropriate training and experience in conducting burns in accordance with prescribed burn bans.
Violating the burn ban is a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine up to $500, according to the news release.
