DeWitt County Judge Daryl L. Fowler announced Monday his intent to run for re-election subject to the Republican Primary.
Fowler assumed his current duties in January 2011. He has been the guiding hand for commissioners court policy development and an effective advocate for the sharing of state revenue during the development of the Eagle Ford Shale Play. His advocacy has produced more than $475 million for a county road transportation infrastructure grant program (CTIF Grant) created by the Texas Legislature in 2013, according to a news release from Fowler.
The Commissioners Court has held the tax rate steady for eight consecutive years, applied more than $120 million to the rebuilding of the county road system, and is building an annex on Clinton Street in Cuero with cash reserves.
“I hope voters approve of this record of accomplishments and allow me to continue serving their needs while we have significant Eagle Ford Shale drilling activity," he said in his announcement.
In addition to serving DeWitt County as its chief budget officer, he is a deacon of his church. He also serves as a trustee of the Gulf Bend Center, and is a member of the Investment Committee of the Texas Association of Counties that oversees $700 million in assets used for the payment of claims made to the association’s Property and Casualty Insurance and Health and Employee Benefit Programs.
Fowler is serving his third term in office after facing two challengers in the 2018 Republican Primary Election. He won that election with 60% of the votes, according to the news release.
The chairman of the DeWitt County Republican Party will take formal applications for a place on the ballot beginning in November, however, the date of the 2022 Primary Election is unknown until the 87th Texas Legislature finishes its work on the realignment of representative districts in late October, according to the news release.
