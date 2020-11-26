More than half of the entries in the 58th Annual DeWitt County Pecan Show will advance to the regional pecan show in January.
The DeWitt County show, which was held Tuesday at the Cuero Municipal Park Clubhouse, had 62 entries from three counties – DeWitt, 30 entries; Victoria, 21 entries; and Lavaca, 11 entries, according to a news release from the DeWitt County Agrilife Extension Office.
Thirty-seven entries will advance to the Regional Pecan Show Jan. 11-13 in College Station.
The results of this year’s show are:
Classic Division
- Grand champion, Shawnee variety, Kernell Moritz, of Victoria
- Reserve champion, Prilop variety, Lloyd and Connie Boedeker, of Cuero
Commercial Division
- Grand champion, Oconee variety, Kernell Moritz, of Victoria
- Reserve champion, Choctaw variety, Kernell Moritz, of Victoria
Native Division
- Grand champion, Robert Tobola, of Hallettsville
- Reserve champion, Pat Elder, of Cuero
The grand champions in each of the three divisions received a $25 cash award donated by the Cuero Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture. The grand champion plaques and the grand and reserve champion rosettes were donated by DeWitt M&J – Mark Vavrusa, and Cuero Pecan House – Annette, Erwin and Anthony Rath.
The Pecan Show committee also sponsors a Pecan Pie Contest. The winners also received cash awards donated by the Cuero Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture. The winners were Adult Division, Pat Elder, of Cuero; and Youth Division, Tucker Schley, of Arneckeville 4-H.
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Family and Consumer Sciences Pecan Bake Show was also held at the Friar Ag Center on Monday. The winners were grand champion youth, Tucker Schley, of Arneckeville 4-H, Bourbon Pecan Pie; reserve champion youth, Sam Forbes, of Yorktown 4-H, Pecan Upside Down Bundt Cake; grand champion adult, Pat Elder, of Cuero, DeWitt Native Pecan Pie; and reserve champion adult, Amy Janssen, of Yorktown, White Chip Lemon Streusel Bars.
The annual pecan show is sponsored by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of DeWitt County and the Pecan Show Committee. Committee members and Extension agents working the show this year were Anthony Netardus, Denise Goebel, Kernell Moritz, Lloyd Boedeker, Bill Braden, Mark Vavrusa, Art Ramirez, Andrew Kutac, Pam Kutac, Robert Tobola, Joe Janak, Luke Moritz, Lane Moritz, J.R. Bishop, and Cheryl Scott.
The judges were Scott Willey, Fayette County Ag Extension agent, and Paul Hajovsky, Fayette County pecan grower.
