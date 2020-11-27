Anyone who would like to have the chance to dress to the nines in 19th-century garb or watch DeWitt County Judge Daryl Fowler ride up to the courthouse in a horse and buggy has much to look forward to next year.
The DeWitt County Historical Commission is planning a yearlong celebration of the county's 175th anniversary in 2021, which will include a kickoff event in March, a downtown celebration in September and a gala at the end of the year.
"This past year has been very hard on everyone, and we felt like we all need a little celebration," said Peggy Ledbetter, the commission's chairman. "We have a fascinating past, we really do. A lot of people just don't realize the things that happened in this county — it would make a very long movie."
From the county's German heritage to the Chisholm Trail cattle drive to the notorious Sutton-Taylor Feud, the county's past holds much to explore, Ledbetter said.
Ledbetter and Mary Gayle Brindley, who is leading the commission's anniversary planning committee, presented their plans to the Commissioners Court on Monday. The commission has an estimated budget of about $50,000 for the year's festivities, which they expect to fund through sponsors and support from the city and county.
The kickoff event is planned for March 24, the date DeWitt County was founded. County officials will arrive at the courthouse by horse and buggy and Fowler will sign a proclamation to mark the occasion, Ledbetter said.
A celebration will take place in downtown Cuero on the weekend of Sept. 25 and 26, with booths open along Main Street, tours of the courthouse and historic homes, reenactments and storytelling and a luncheon for local congregations at First Presbyterian Church.
On New Year's Eve, a gala is planned at Yorktown Community Hall.
And that's not all, Ledbetter said. Also planned are essay and art contests in local schools, a golf tournament and other events throughout the year in Cuero, Yoakum and Yorktown.
"It is a yearlong celebration," Ledbetter said. "You can pick a weekend to come to the county."
Fowler noted that the county will also hold a grand opening for a new annex building in September.
"It'll be a big year," he said. "There are lots of things cooking."
