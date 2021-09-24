DeWitt County Precinct 2 Commissioner James Pilchiek is announcing his plans to seek the Republican Party nomination for re-election in the 2022 general election.
Pilchiek has served three terms as Precinct 2 commissioner. He will file for re-election to serve a term that will start in 2023. Rick Alexander will continue to be Pilchiek's campaign treasurer.
While serving on Commissioners Court, Pilchiek has committed to repair roads that were destroyed by oil field traffic and all other county roads in his precinct. He worked hard to lower property taxes. Pilchiek has completed advance curriculum courses for commissioners and emergency management courses to keep in compliance with FEMA.
He serves on the Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission, Building Committee of the New Courthouse Annex and the New Airport Committee. Pilchiek looks forward to continuing to serve the people of DeWitt County Precinct 2 and DeWitt County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.