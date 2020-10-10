DeWitt County Courthouse
DeWitt County Courthouse

 Sara Sneath

DeWitt County reported eight new cases of COVID-19 and 15 recoveries Saturday.

Of the county's 985 cases, 38 are active, two of which are inpatients at a medical facility.

An estimated 894 people have recovered, and the county's death toll remains at 53.

COVID-19 cases by county

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 869 846 8
DeWitt 985 894 53
Goliad 198 192 4
Jackson 634 617 7
Lavaca 1,052 1,004 12
Matagorda 1,069 1,010 51
Refugio 310 290 14
Victoria 4,165 3,998 94
Wharton 1,479 1,381 39
9-County total 10,761 10,232 282
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.

