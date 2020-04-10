DeWitt County reported late Friday a new case of COVID-19, bringing its number of cases to nine.
The individual is a resident of Cuero and is in isolation at home, according to a press release from Cyndi Smith, emergency management coordinator. State health officials would not confirm the age or gender of the patient.
"This particular case is associated with the Post-Acute Medical Center in Victoria," Smith said in the release.
Counting the new case, four diagnosed cases in DeWitt are being treated at home and quarantined. Five previously diagnosed cases have recovered. No deaths attributable to COVID19 have been reported in DeWitt County. Two patients are under investigation at Cuero Regional Hospital.
The release reminded the public of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's executive orders directing residents to “stay home” and “stay put” in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. Under the order of the governor, persons engaging in non-essential social gatherings, business operations, and other non-essential activities are subject to a fine up to $1,000 and up to 180 days in jail.
County Judge Daryl Fowler implores county residents to heed the order of the governor and the advice of the medical experts who strongly encourage residents to keep a six-foot distance between each other to avoid spreading the virus, the release said.
“For heaven’s sake, please stay home, except for essential needs or essential work … and keep the children at home, too,” Judge Fowler said.
“With Easter upon us, the spread of the virus is possible in family and social settings, so please reinforce the good hygiene and physical distancing if your family chooses to gather together,” he adds.
Individuals may be exposed to COVID-19 and be infectious even when no symptoms are present. If you believe you have been exposed to any of these symptoms and do not need urgent medical attention, isolate at home and contact your health care provider.
The judge and emergency management personnel are communicating daily with state officials and regional leaders about the spread of the COVID-19 virus and referring callers to the official websites of the Centers for Disease Control and the Texas Department of State Health Services. These websites are great resources for the general public, according to Judge Fowler.
