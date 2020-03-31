COVID-19
Courtesy photo

DeWitt County has reported its fourth case of COVID-19 in a county resident, a Cuero resident.

An investigation into this case by state health officials indicates this is a travel-related case.

State health officials will not confirm the age or gender of the patient, according to a new release from the county issued Tuesday afternoon.

DeWitt County Judge Daryl Fowler is communicating with other state officials and leaders across the state about the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Texas Department of Emergency Management and the Department of State Health Services are coordinating efforts and identify resources that can be mobilized if a need arises that local resources may not be sufficient to meet. There are no unmet needs at this time.

