DeWitt County Sheriff Carl Bowen was injured in a burn pit accident, according to the DeWitt County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
The accident occurred at Bowen's home Saturday. He is alert and is receiving treatment for his injuries.
There is not yet a timeline for Bowen's recovery, according to the post. He is expected to return to his duties as sheriff, DeWitt County Chief Deputy John Garoni said. Until he returns Garoni will maintain operations of the sheriff's office.
(0) comments
