Sheriff Carl Bowen is seeking reelection as DeWitt County Sheriff.
Bowen, 55, was elected sheriff in 2016 after working in the Dewitt County Sheriff’s office for 25 years.
“Over my past term, we’ve made a lot of improvements within the office, and they are starting to manifest themselves now,” Bowen said. “I want to continue to improve on the foundation that I’ve established.”
Bowen was born and raised in DeWitt County and graduated from Cuero High School in 1982. He later served 10 years in the U.S. Air Force as a jet mechanic.
Bowen is a Republican candidate, and he hopes to continue improving the community.
He is a part of the Sheriff's Association of Texas, where he is on the jail advisory committee, legislative committee and technology committee.
“I really enjoy the service end of law enforcement,” Bowen said.
Bowen can be reached through his Re-Elect Carl Bowen for Sheriff Facebook page, called at 361-550-8889 or emailed at cbowen1210@yahoo.com.
