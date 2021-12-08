The DeWitt County Shutterbugs Photography Club will hold its 2022 Shutterbugs Photography Contest.
The contest is open to all ages and levels. Entrants do not have to live in DeWitt County or Texas.
In the adult division there are 10 categories — action, animals, architecture, birds, black and white, portraits/people, flowers/plants, landscapes/scenic, miscellaneous and creative effects. For an entry to be eligible for Texas Wildflower Award, the photographer must designate within the flowers/plants category that it is a Texas wildflower. The flower must be identified. Landscapes are not eligible for this award.
There is also a special category for 2022, DeWitt County history.
First place in each category will receive $50, second place will receive $40, and third place will receive $30. A special wildflower category features an $80 award and best in show has a prize of $100. Adults have a $5 entry fee per photo with no limit of entries.
The youth division is open to students in eighth grade or lower and has one general category. First in youth wins $30, second wins $20 and third wins $10. Youth entry fee is $3 per entry.
All entries must arrive at the Cuero Municipal Library, 207 E. Main St. in Cuero, between Feb. 16 and March 23. No entries will be accepted after the deadline.
On March 26, a panel of three judges will select winning photographs based on technical merit and artistic impression.
The Photography Exhibition will be March 28-April 29 during library hours, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., weekdays; 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
For rules and information contact Michelle Bennett at 361-275-4449 or dcshutterbugs@yahoo.com; or Dianna Bartosh at 361-275-6336 or diannabartosh@icloud.com.
