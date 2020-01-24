The DeWitt County Shutterbugs is having its annual Photography Contest/Exhibition.
The contest is open to all ages, and skill levels. Photos can be taken with camera, phone, or tablet. Entrants do not have to be residents of DeWitt County.
More than $1,300 in prize money will be awarded in both the adult and youth divisions. In the adult division there are 10 categories - action, which is new this year, animals, architecture, black and white, birds, flowers/plants, landscapes/scenic, miscellaneous, portraits/people, and creative effects.
First place in each category will receive $50, second place will receive $40, and third place will receive $30. A special wildflower category features an $80 award. Best in show has a prize of $100.
Adults have a $5 entry fee per photo with no limit of entries.
The youth division is open to students in eighth grade and lower and has one general category. First in youth receives $30, second $20, and third $10. The entry fee for youth is $3 per photo.
All entries must arrive at the Cuero Municipal Library, 207 E. Main St., between Feb. 26 and March 18. No entries will be accepted after the deadline. The library is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. On March 21 a panel of three qualified judges will select winning photographs based on technical merit and artistic impression. The photography exhibition will be on display at the Cuero Municipal Library March 23-April 30 during regular business hours.
All entries must conform to the rules. The contest and the display are completely at the discretion of DeWitt County Shutterbugs. For more information contact Michele Bennett at 361-275-4449 via text, dcshutterbugs@yahoo.com, or Dianna Bartosh at 361-275-6336, diannabartosh@icloud.com
You can also visit our website dewittcshutterbugs.com to download a copy of the rules and entry form. All contest information can be located on the contest page.
