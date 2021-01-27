DeWitt County has been selected to host a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic run by the Texas National Guard.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Wednesday the creation of a mobile vaccine pilot program that will send teams of National Guardsmen to five rural Texas counties — DeWitt, Marion, Real, Sherman and Starr — to administer vaccinations to qualified Texans in those communities, according to a press release from Abbott's office.
The clinics will start operating on Thursday, according to the press release. The Texas Division of Emergency Management is working with county officials to schedule their deployment.
Cyndi Smith, DeWitt County's emergency management coordinator, said she does not have any more information about the clinic as of early Wednesday afternoon. Officials are waiting on more information from the state, she said.
