In the midst of the winter freeze in mid-February, thinking back on DeWitt County’s early history gave Peggy Ledbetter some perspective.
“If you just stop and think, like that snowstorm we had, can you imagine being in a log cabin?” said Ledbetter, who chairs the DeWitt County Historical Commission. “Here I was upset because I was in a rolling blackout.”
Next Wednesday is the kickoff of a yearlong celebration of the county’s 175th anniversary. Ledbetter hopes the festivities will provide the county’s residents, young and old, an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices of early colonists like Empresario Green DeWitt, after whom the county is named.
As a matter of fact, DeWitt himself will be putting in an appearance at Wednesday’s kickoff, riding through downtown Cuero atop a handsome steed at the start of a procession of dignitaries in buggies and wagons when the event begins at 2 p.m.
“We learn from history,” Ledbetter said. “But history can be fun, too.”
The celebration is planned to take place at the First Presbyterian Church Without Walls, located at the corner of East Courthouse Street and North Clinton Street. There will be seating for 100 under the pavilion, but attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
Wednesday coincides with the exact date the Texas Legislature created DeWitt County, so County Judge Daryl Fowler will be reading a proclamation to commemorate the anniversary. The day’s events also include polka music from the Rusty Steins band and a John Philip Sousa trumpet solo performed by Ron Ledbetter, principal chair of the Victoria Symphony and Corpus Christi Symphony.
Rebecca Reese Dawson will sing the National Anthem and an ode to Texas written by Rudolph Kleberg, son of one of the county’s early judges and predecessor of the King Ranch proprietors. And two of the winners of an essay contest held in local schools will read their submissions.
The kickoff has been planned for over a year, Ledbetter said, and was moved back from an earlier date because of the pandemic.
Mary Gayle Brindley, who is chairing the commission’s anniversary planning committee, said the planning process has been made easier because there has been plenty of support from the community, whose residents include descendants of some of the county’s settlers.
“When I think about what attracted the early settlers to this part of the country, it was all about the river, the great Guadalupe River, the beautiful fields of wildflowers, the oak trees,” Brindley said. “When the early settlers communicated back to their families back home ... wherever they came from, they just kind of thought Texas and this frontier was a real slice of heaven.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.