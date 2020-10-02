The DeWitt Medical Foundation recognized Suzie Post for 23 years of service this month before her retirement from the board.
State Rep. Geanie Morrison also prepared a state resolution in Post's honor, which was presented to Post by DeWitt Medical Foundation director Nikki Lantz and Cuero Health CEO Lynn Falcone. The resolution honored Post for her "many contributions to the DeWitt Medical Foundation and Cuero Regional Hospital."
"Suzie has been an absolute asset to DeWitt Medical Foundation, serving as a trustee from 1997 to 2020. Her service during this time included vice president, president, treasurer and gala chairman," Martin Leske, president of the foundation, said in a statement. "Her experience and expertise was greatly appreciated and will be missed by all serving on the board and we all want to thank her for active involvement over the years."
Lantz agreed.
"DeWitt Medical Foundation has greatly benefited from Suzie’s knowledge and experience. She has been instrumental in the Foundation’s success over the years, offering her leadership, community-mindedness, and most of all her time that she gave as a volunteer on our board," Lantz said.
The resolution noted Post's other acts of community service, including a member of the local Wildflower Association and Keep Cuero Beautiful and a longtime member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, where she served as a lector and a Eucharistic minister.
