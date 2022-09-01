Robin Metting, Texas Retired Teachers Association District 3 president, will be the guest speaker, at the Sept. 13 meeting of the Lavaca County Retired School Personnel. The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 206 S. Dowling St., Hallettsville.
District 3 covers 12 counties.
Metting, a native of Victoria, taught for 29 years in Cuero and Victoria school districts. She is the immediate past president of Victoria County Retired School Personnel and past president of Victoria Classroom Teacher Association.
Newly retired public-school employees, including teachers, administrators, clerical, support staff, health, food service, custodial/maintenance, transportation, are invited to attend this meeting and learn first-hand about the many ways that TRTA advocates for retirees.
