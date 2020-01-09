An inmate at a DeWitt County prison who was injured by a correctional officer had assaulted the officer by elbowing him in the face, according to official documents.
On Nov. 4, Candelario Hernandez Jr., 53, suffered a head injury while Correctional Officer Aaron Kloesel was attempting to restrain the inmate's hands on a sidewalk outside the medical department at the Clarence N. Stevenson Unit near Cuero.
"Offender Hernandez became belligerent toward (the correctional officer) and refused to submit to hand restraints," states a departmental document released in December in response to an Advocate public information request. "Offender Hernandez assaulted Officer Kloesel by striking the officer in the face with his elbow."
Hernandez was then flown by helicopter to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio for treatment.
That head injury has paralyzed an entire side of Hernandez's body, said his younger sister Marisol Arce, 48, of Grand Prairie. It also required doctors to remove a portion of his skull, she said.
"His head is literally sunken in. He is missing half his skull," she said, adding her brother has no memory of the injury.
Kloesel, who could not be reached for comment, was recommended for termination by the department.
The 13-year correctional officer also faces a criminal investigation by the department's Office of Inspector General that remained ongoing as of Thursday, said Joseph A. Buttitta, deputy inspector general.
That investigation was begun the day Hernandez was injured, he said.
"Upon completion, the investigation will be sent to the prosecutor for appropriate criminal charges," Buttitta said.
But Arce said she wonders whether that investigation will discover the truth, which she and her family strongly desire to learn.
Arce said she has doubts about the investigation in part because authorities have time and time again failed to update her and her family about the case and her brother's condition.
That's why she and other family members are seeking video camera footage that may have captured the violent interaction between Kloesel and Hernandez, she said.
The Texas Office of Attorney General declined to release the footage after receiving an Advocate public information request, saying it related to an ongoing investigation.
As of Thursday, Hernandez remained in the Carole Young Medical Facility, a medical prison unit near Texas City a department spokesman said.
That spokesman declined to release information about his recovery, citing medical privacy laws.
She also said that after visiting him the previous weekend in the medical facility, she did not think nurses there were caring for him properly.
"He did not look like he was being taken care of," she said.
Department representatives did not respond to her criticism.
Arce acknowledged her brother has been convicted of violent crimes, including a first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping charge for which he was serving a 23-year sentence.
But she also said the brother she knew was not a violent man.
And whether Hernandez did assault Kloesel, Arce said she still thought the injuries suffered by her brother were nevertheless still unwarranted and overly severe.
"It should never have gotten to this extent," she said.
