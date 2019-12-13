Cheyenne King

Cheyenne King, 24, was arrested Sunday on a charge of child abandonment or endangerment causing death, a second-degree felony.

 Contributed photo

A Yoakum mother accused of leaving her almost 2-year-old son unattended woke up from a nap to find the child stuck in a recliner and not breathing, according to her arrest warrant.

"She presumed he was dead but stated she tried CPR anyway," the document states. "However, he never regained consciousness."

Police arrested Cheyenne King, 24, on Sunday, charging her with child abandonment or endangerment causing death, a second-degree felony.

King was released that day on a personal recognizance bond.

Officers were called to King's home at 512 W. Gonzales St. about 3:50 p.m.

There, they learned that King had put her son down onto a mattress without side railings for a nap with another child, who is 3 years old, according to the warrant.

After going into another room to take a nap with her boyfriend, she was woken up by the 3-year-old child, who told her that the younger child "was stuck."

She then found the younger child's head stuck between the recliner's footrest and seat.

The younger child was taken to Yoakum Community Hospital and pronounced dead there.

At the request of Justice of the Peace Hallie Hall, an autopsy was completed by the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office on Monday.

Hall could not be reached for comment Friday.

Results will not be available for at least a week, said Yoakum Police Chief Karl Van Slooten on Wednesday.

He also could not be reached for comment on Friday.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate.

