A DeWitt County constable up for election has received complaints about his professionalism, including one that he showed courthouse employees a pornographic photograph, according to sworn statements.
In late 2013 or early 2014, Precinct 2 Constable Jeff Abbott, who was then working as a bailiff, subjected two county attorney employees and the county treasurer to a sexually suggestive photograph on his phone. After DeWitt County sheriff's officials began an internal investigation into the complaints, Abbott resigned from his post as a patrol sergeant in the sheriff's office, where he had worked for about 10 years.
Abbott is seeking to stay in the constable's office, where he was appointed by the commissioners court in July to complete the term of now retired constable Steve Wehlmann. Abbott faces fellow Republican Jefferson Hobbs for the party's nomination.
As constable, Abbott answers only to voters and is responsible for serving court documents for the Preccint 2 justice of the peace and other law enforcement duties.
The photograph allegation, which Abbott denies ever occurred, was backed up by three sworn statements. Because the statements are notarized and sworn, their authors could be criminally charged if the statements are determined false, said DeWitt County Sheriff Carl Bowen.
The statements, which were written several months after the incident, said the employees and official had no desire to see such a picture.
"He put his phone out towards me to show me something. On the phone was a picture of a nude black male with an erection," according to a sworn statement from then county attorney investigator Gene Davis. "I told Jeff that I did not care to see his photo. Jeff then began laughing and walked over to the (county treasurer) and (county attorney's assistant) and showed them."
Davis said Tuesday he stands by that statement.
The county treasurer at the time made a similar sworn statement.
"Jeff Abbott turned his cellphone around and showed me a picture. On the screen was an obscene picture. The picture was of a large black man ... with a large penis. I felt the photo was inappropriate. I immediately turned and left the room," according to her sworn statement.
The treasurer did not return phone calls to her office requesting comment.
A county attorney's assistant, whose name along with the treasurer's is being withheld because of the sexual nature of the allegation, said Wednesday that her statement is also correct. She witnessed the interaction between Davis, the county treasurer and Abbott, she said.
"There were several people in my office and he came in and took out his phone to show me a picture. From the reaction of the other people and the comments made, I told him I did not want to see the picture when he attempted to show it to me," according to the assistant's statement.
After receiving complaints, sheriff's officials began an internal investigation and obtained the sworn statements, Bowen said.
Because the allegation was not a crime, the investigation ended when Abbott resigned April 1, 2014, about a week after it was opened.
Although the allegations were never determined to be credible, Bowen said the nature of the sworn statements carry an inherent degree of credibility.
He said peace officers and any employee in his office should hold themselves to a higher standard and that making any person feel uncomfortable by displaying a pornographic image could be grounds for disciplinary action.
In his resignation notice, Abbott did not give a reason for leaving the office.
Wednesday, he said his reason for leaving was the unfairness of the photograph complaint and numerous others lodged against him by an ex-wife and her friends who wished to see his career suffer.
"I got tired of fighting for my job," he said.
Abbott also said he thought the complaints and statements about the photograph were motivated by a dispute between staff at the county attorney's and sheriff's offices about sharing investigation reports.
He was unsure what would have motivated the county treasurer or assistant to write a false sworn statement.
"I don't know why the statements were written. I just know it didn't happened," he said.
"(Davis) got in trouble, and two or three weeks later, I was alleged to have shown an inappropriate photo," Abbott said, adding, "It's not true. It did not happen."
Those statements, which were first received by the Advocate through an anonymous letter, were confirmed through an official public information request to the DeWitt County Sheriff's Office.
Other statements written by other county officials and staff obtained by the Advocate in that request claim Abbott was unprofessional in other ways.
In several letters to the DeWitt County Sheriff's Office, Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Blanca McBride said Abbott had publicly disrespected her by yelling at the judge in her office, missed at least five court dates and had been late to court. Those complaints were supported in statements by a clerk in that office.
Abbott said he had "never" been disrespectful to McBride and that any lateness was caused by his adapting to the new office, which he assumed in early August.
McBride did not respond to phone calls requesting comment.
"I have never been unprofessional with the constable, and I feel that I have not warranted this disrespectful behavior," according to a Nov. 1 statement from McBride. "I want to make it clear that this put my office in a difficult situation."
Also in that statement, she said Abbott yelled at her after she informed him that he could not simultaneously serve as bailiff and a defendant in a debt claim hearing. It's unclear why Abbott was a defendant, and he declined to reveal what the case was about.
"He hollered at me 'It will be taken care of OK!!' I calmly said, 'Please don't be mad; I just wanted you to be aware that you may not be able to be bailiff,'" according to her statement.
In a Nov. 6 statement, McBride further describes Abbott's behavior.
"I said to Constable Abbott "I am sorry if I upset you last Friday, but that did not give you the right to yell at me in court," according to that statement, continuing, "I will not allow disrespect, unprofessional behavior or low priority for my court. Should this situation not improve, I will ask the DeWitt County sheriff to take over the duties so that I can ensure this court can operate and function without disruption."
