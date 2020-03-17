Dollar General Corp. will dedicate the first hour of each shopping day to senior shoppers, according to a nes release
The company is also amending its hours.
Dollar General is strongly encouraging that the first hour of operations each day be dedicated solely for the shopping needs of senior customers, who are one of the groups most vulnerable to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Dollar General wants to provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need and want at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods, according to a news release. Most Victoria stores open at 8 a.m.
Other customers are encouraged to plan their shopping trips around this window of time.
Additionally, all stores plan to close one hour earlier than current close times to allow employees to clean and re-stock store shelves, as well as for their health and well being. Victoria stores will now close at 9 p.m, according to a news release from the company.
