An 18-year-old Victoria driver was injured Christmas evening in a single-vehicle, farm-road crash.
About 11:42 p.m., authorities were notified of a crash on Farm-to-Market Road 682 near Terryville in eastern DeWitt County, according to the sheriff's office.
The woman's GMC pickup rolled on the farm road, injuring her although sheriff's officials were unsure about the severity of her injuries.
Sheriff's officials declined to identify the woman.
The crash is under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
