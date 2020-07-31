Arthur Barnett Jr.’s family created a scholarship in his honor.
Barnett died from a car crash on Aug. 2, 2019, and his family decided to remember him every year with the Arthur Barnett FFA Memorial scholarship
The scholarship will be awarded to a Cuero High School FFA student, and the first award will be gifted in May.
“He was a rancher, and I thought how better to honor him than giving an award out to a future farmer or someone who loves what he loved,” Barnett’s sister Dorothur O’Donnell said.
Barnett’s death was a great loss for all who knew him, O’Donnell said. To commemorate the first anniversary of his death, the family will host a balloon release 2 p.m. Sunday at Hillside Cemetery in Cuero.
Barnett was an avid cattleman. He loved riding horses, working cattle, fishing and hunting, his sister said.
The scholarship will be gifted every year for $500 with a plaque by Barnett’s grandchildren, O’Donnell said. She said the scholarship had to be awarded to a Cuero student because it’s home.
“Cuero just seemed right,” she said. “We’re taking the scholarship home.”
Barnett spent many hours working the auction and sales at the annual livestock show, and O’Donnell said this scholarship just seemed right.
“He just loved being around cows more than people,” she said.
