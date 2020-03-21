A Friday night fire destroyed a home in the 700 block of Edgar Street in Yoakum.
One person was taken to Yoakum Community Hospital and treated for what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, Yoakum Fire Chief Mark Herchek said Saturday.
Yoakum Fire Department responded at 10:45 p.m. to a house fire at 715 Edgar Street, Yoakum Fire Capt. Lance Muenich said.
Upon arrival, the back of the house was in flames, Herchek said.
The flames then started to spread toward the front of the house and engulfed the entire house in flames.
“Pretty much every room in the house is a total loss,” Muenich said.
The fire remains under investigation.
