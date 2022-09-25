The First Presbyterian Church of Cuero’s Chapel Without Walls will host a movie night featuring the film “Little Giants” on Friday, Sept. 30, in downtown Cuero. The outdoor movie night starts at 7:30 p.m. and First Presbyterian Church of Cuero will provide free popcorn, candy and drinks for all attendees.
September is Hunger Action Month and, in response, attendees are asked to also bring a jar of peanut butter to donate to CAMAL House food pantry.
Seating will be available, but attendees are encouraged to bring their outdoor chairs or blankets to the event and to wear cool, comfortable clothing.