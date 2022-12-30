First Presbyterian Church of Cuero’s Chapel Without Walls will be the host location for the quarterly Tri-Church Worship Service at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 22, weather permitting.
The worship service is a partnership of three churches, Grace Episcopal Church, First Presbyterian Church of Cuero and First United Methodist Church.
The three churches have partnered to provide this unique outdoor worship experience since the Church Without Walls, 302 N. McLeod St. in downtown Cuero, was constructed.
“Together, our three downtown church families, as well as newcomers, are invited to experience God’s love and fellowship outside in a peaceful setting. It’s special to worship outside, listening to the birds and nature, while praising God,” said Rev. Stanley Larson, pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Cuero.
Attendees are encouraged to dress in warm clothing and enjoy this relaxed setting.
Tri-Worship services are held each quarter at The Chapel Without Walls.
For more information on upcoming events, visit First Presbyterian Church of Cuero on their Facebook Page to stay connected or their website: https://cuerofpc.org/