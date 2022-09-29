For 50 years, Cuero's TurkeyFest has been held as a small town festival in camaraderie and competition with Worthington, Minnesota's King Turkey Day as part of each cities' turkey heritage.
From Oct. 7-10 the festival that has created everlasting memories and relationships will once again return to Cuero.
The event first started as the Turkey Trot in the early 1900s — before cars were commonplace — where thousands of turkeys would come into town herded by farmers to the turkey processing plant that opened at the edge of town near a rail line, according to the TurkeyFest website.
Eventually the turkey industry moved on from the area and the turkeys were unable to trot through the city, but the community wanted to keep the theme and festival going and thus TurkeyFest was born form "Turkey Capital of the World."
However, Worthington also claimed to be the "The Turkey Capital of the World," and the editors of the local newspapers decided the only way to settle who would be the turkey capital was to have a two legged turkey race, once in Worthington at King Turkey Day and once in Cuero at TurkeyFest, creating the decades long race between Cuero's Ruby Begonia and Worthington's Paycheck known as the "Great Gobbler Gallop."
The record between the two turkeys currently stands at 27-21 in favor of Paycheck, according to race records.
For the past 50 years, TurkeyFest has been a boon to Cuero, bringing 6,000-10,000 people to Cuero each year and resulting in life long relationships between Cuero and Worthington, said Angie Cuellar, Cuero Chamber of Commerce executive director and TurkeyFest board member.
"Cuero has so much pride as it is as a community and it really shows during TurkeyFest," Cuellar said.
Over the years, the bond between the two communities has really gone beyond just a turkey race, she said.
In 1998 when Cuero flooded, Worthington donated a boat to help, Cuellar said. They once again helped when Hurricane Harvey hit in 2017 by sending a semi-truck full of essentials.
The communities have been to each other's weddings and even exchanged students, she said.
This year Cuero sent a delegation of 60 people to King Turkey Day in September, one of the largest representative groups ever, Cuellar said. In return Worthington's delegation will send a 150 student high school marching band and the semi-truck that delivered essential goods during Harvey to participate in the TurkeyFest parade.
TurkeyFest alumni will also be on-hand for the 50th anniversary, which will hopefully include Ken Long, who was on the very first Cuero Turkey Race team and Alan Kahlich, who was part of the 1975 and 1976 team, she said.
Beyond the race and the two communities catching up, the festival will have live music, food vendors, a barbecue cook-off, an arts and crafts market, kids zone and a carnival.