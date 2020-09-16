The Cuero Regional Hospital will offer free flu shots in a drive-thru clinic Sept. 30, hospital leaders said Tuesday.
The drive-thru clinic, 2550 N. Esplanade St., will be open to anyone age 9 and older. The clinic will be 4-7 p.m. Sept. 30 in the front parking lot of the hospital.
The shots are free, but patients with traditional Medicare are asked to bring their cards with them. The free flu shots will be provided until supplies runs out, after which the shots will be available for a fee.
"We are seeing flu cases year-round and encourage those in the area to take action to get the flu vaccine," said Keisha Whitman, who works on infection prevention and employee health at the hospital.
If you're unable to make the drive-thru, flu shots are also available at the Cuero Medical Clinic, Parkside Family Clinic, Goliad Family Practice, Yorktown Medical Clinic and Kenedy Family Practice. Public health experts recommend everyone over the age of 6 months get the vaccine but say it’s especially important for the elderly, the young, those with chronic illness and pregnant women to get vaccinated.
