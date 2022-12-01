December 1, 2022
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of DeWitt County, DeWitt County Beef and Forage Committee and Cuero Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture will host a 5-hour CEU event Tuesday at the Anne Friar Thomas Homemaking Building in the Cuero City Park.
Registration will be from 7-8 a.m. with the program starting promptly at 8 a.m. Participants need to RSVP by Friday to attend this event, as there will be a noon meal. RSVP to the DeWitt County Extension Office.
A $25 per person registration fee will be charged. In addition to the noon meal, light snacks will be provided in the morning, according to a news release from the DeWitt County Extension Service.
Five CEU’s will be offered for private, commercial, and non-commercial applicators license holders.
Program topics and guest speakers include:
- Cultural Management Practices to Control External Parasites on Livestock – Joe Paschal, retired AgriLife Extension Livestock specialist
- Understanding Neospora Caninum Abortion in Cattle and Management Strategies – Joe Paschal, retired AgriLife Extension Livestock specialist
- Texas Pesticide Laws and Regulations – Melisa Barton, Texas Department of Agriculture pesticide inspector
- Update on Feral Hog Toxicant Research & Development in Texas – Lee Williamson, Texas Parks and Wildlife biologist
- Forage Pest Identification and Management – Stephen Biles, AgriLife Extension IPM agent
- Update on Fertilizer Situation and Strategies to get Through – Fred Schrank, USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service agronomist
Other financial sponsors for the event are DeWitt County Producers Association (CO-OP), Ful-O-Pep, and DeWitt County Farm Bureau.
The homemaking building is attached to the Friar Ag Center.
For more information, contact Anthony Netardus at the DeWitt County Extension Office at 361-275-0816.