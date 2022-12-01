December 1, 2022

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of DeWitt County, DeWitt County Beef and Forage Committee and Cuero Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture will host a 5-hour CEU event Tuesday at the Anne Friar Thomas Homemaking Building in the Cuero City Park. 

Registration will be from 7-8 a.m. with the program starting promptly at 8 a.m. Participants need to RSVP  by Friday to attend this event, as there will be a noon meal. RSVP to the DeWitt County Extension Office.

A $25 per person registration fee will be charged. In addition to the noon meal, light snacks will be provided in the morning, according to a news release from the DeWitt County Extension Service.

Five CEU’s will be offered for private, commercial, and non-commercial applicators license holders.

Program topics and guest speakers include:

  • Cultural Management Practices to Control External Parasites on Livestock – Joe Paschal, retired AgriLife Extension Livestock specialist
  • Understanding Neospora Caninum Abortion in Cattle and Management Strategies – Joe Paschal, retired AgriLife Extension Livestock specialist
  • Texas Pesticide Laws and Regulations – Melisa Barton, Texas Department of Agriculture pesticide inspector
  • Update on Feral Hog Toxicant Research & Development in Texas – Lee Williamson, Texas Parks and Wildlife biologist
  • Forage Pest Identification and Management – Stephen Biles, AgriLife Extension IPM agent
  • Update on Fertilizer Situation and Strategies to get Through – Fred Schrank, USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service agronomist

Other financial sponsors for the event are DeWitt County Producers Association (CO-OP), Ful-O-Pep, and DeWitt County Farm Bureau.

The homemaking building is attached to the Friar Ag Center.

For more information, contact Anthony Netardus at the DeWitt County Extension Office at 361-275-0816.

Becky Cooper is managing editor for the Victoria Advocate. She may be reached at bcooper@vicad.com or 361-574-1285.

Tags

Managing Editor

Becky Cooper is managing editor for the Victoria Advocate. She received her degree in journalism from Southwest Texas State University. She joined the Victoria Advocate on April 1, 1985. Contact her at bcooper@vicad.com.