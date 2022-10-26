Members of the Fryer family recently held a cemetery cleanup at the Lockhart Cemetery, near Cuero.
The Lockhart Cemetery Association wants to publicly commend the Fryer family for their unselfish devotion to their departed heavenly family’s final resting place by caring and cleaning the Lockhart Community Cemetery, said George McNary, a representative of the association.
Some of Will Fryer and Johneulia Battles Fryer's children organized a family clean up day. The children of Allen and Donnie Scott cleaned the cemetery in October, while the children of Johnell and Elvin Price Sr. cleaned the cemetery in September.
“What a blessing to come back home to serve the Lockhart Community Cemetery in my hometown where I received my foundation. What a blessing to be a servant so that God will receive the Glory," said Elvin Price Jr.
If any other families of those buried in the Lockhart Community Cemetery would like to demonstrate their unselfish devotion to their departed heavenly family’s final resting place by organizing a family cleanup day or make a family donation, contact LCA at 281-743-4158.
LCA Website mcnaryg.wixsite.com/lockhartcemetery/about or via mail at LCA, P.O. Box 686, Cuero, Texas 77954.