In the late 1880s, after a hurricane leveled the coastal community of Indianola, German immigrants moved northwest to the Cuero area, bringing their tubas and accordions with them.
Back in the day, nearly every town and community in DeWitt County had its own band, leading one newspaper to remark that Cuero was “second-to-none” among small towns when it came to music.
“Music was so important to the early DeWitt Countians,” said Mary Gayle Brindley, chairman of the 175th anniversary celebration planning committee. “They couldn’t just switch on the radio — they had to make the music themselves.”
A weekend-long celebration of the county’s 175th anniversary in Cuero planned for Sept. 25 and 26 will draw inspiration from the county’s “golden age” of music.
“The party is about to begin,” said Peggy Ledbetter, chairman of the DeWitt County Historical Commission, in a press release. “From the beginning, besides our storied history, we have planned to emphasize art, music, education and faith because these were important aspects that greatly enriched life on the early Texas frontier.”
There are already eight musical groups booked for Saturday’s entertainment, which will last from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., including local German/Czech band the Rusty Steins, the Shiner Hobo Band, the Mariachis Los Serpientes de Oro from Victoria and Cuero High School’s jazz band.
“Expect to tap your toes to a variety of music during what can best be described as a two-day, fun-packed festival,” Brindley said in the press release. “There will be something of interest to all ages.”
In addition to music, there will be shopping at the farmers’ and artisan’s market, fine art at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum’s exhibit, “Deep in the ART of DeWitt County,” and the opportunity to visit Buffalo Soldiers and others at the Legends of Texas Rangers exhibit behind the museum.
Children may enjoy visiting the Living History presentations at the First Presbyterian Church’s outdoor pavilion or playing an early Texas musical instrument at the Cuero Municipal Library’s gazebo.
While Ledbetter and Brindley declined to “spill the beans” about Saturday evening’s activities, they said it would involve “an abundance of laughs and some really good dance music.”
On Sunday, DeWitt County residents and visitors are encouraged to attend regular church services, throw together a sack lunch and gather at 1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church outdoor pavilion for a countywide, old-fashioned church picnic.
“We believe this is not only an inspirational and uplifting way to wrap up a fun-packed weekend, but an opportunity to look forward to working together for a bright future,” Ledbetter said.
More details are coming soon, but Ledbetter and Brindley said they urge everyone to make plans to “jump on this free, family-style bandwagon of a party.”
