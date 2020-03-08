Yoakum fourth-grader Deacon Thompson, 10, eagerly raised his hand to answer a question during a small gifted and talented meeting.
He and his four other fourth-grade peers sat around a table with their lunch trays in front of them, and they dove into their predictions for the third book in the “Serafina” series on Feb. 28.
“We do a lot of creative thinking,” Deacon said. “It makes me feel good that there is a place to think outside the box that you traditionally wouldn’t learn in a normal classroom.”
After the group discussed the novel, they broke off to independently research groups that migrated to Texas as part of their yearlong project, which is special to the gifted and talented program.
This is just one of the extra activities the gifted and talented group does in any given week.
Parents across the Crossroads will see their students begin to be tested to see whether they qualify for a gifted and talented program. In October, Victoria school district screened all of its kindergarten and second-grade students to see whether they qualified and moved if they qualified, which was completed in early February. The district also tested its 447 referrals.
District officials decided to test all of its kindergarten and second-grade students to ensure the gifted population is proportionate to the district’s total population, according to a December 2019 administration report. Attempts to interview Victoria school officials about the gifted program were unsuccessful.
Yoakum will start testing students to see whether they qualify for the gifted and talented track in the district. Students were nominated through Feb. 28 by anyone including teachers, parents and community members. They are then scored based on creativity, academics and surveys done by their teachers and parents. A committee then reviews the materials to see whether the student qualifies.
Gifted and talented is offered to all grade levels and testing can start as early as kindergarten.
A student who qualifies for gifted and talented, or GT, demonstrates skills such as self-directed learning, thinking, research, communication and leadership, according to the Texas Education Agency. GT classes are monitored by the state like any other classroom.
Each district differs in how it runs the program. At Yoakum school district, Rachael Owens, gifted and talented elementary coordinator, oversees the program and works with elementary and intermediate level students.
“I wanted to really challenge these kids, and they enjoy it,” Owens said. “These kids are so bright.”
Owens uses the Texas Performance Standards Project, which is a set of instructional materials from the TEA, to build her GT curriculum.
“You as a teacher you’re going to have to put some elbow grease in it and do some digging and find some resources,” she said. “There are so many wonderful projects that are available to be used.”
GT students attend regular classes with their peers, and they are taken out a few times a week for their GT projects and lessons, Owens said.
Kindergarten students leave their classrooms once a week for an hour. During that hour, they work on projects and research.
First- and second-graders are pulled out of their classes a few at a time twice a week for 45 minutes each. On Tuesday afternoons, Owens brings all the first- and second-grade students in during lunch for additional research time.
Third-, fourth- and fifth-graders attend their GT lessons once a week for 2 hours and 15 minutes to work on their projects. The group occasionally meets on Saturdays to dive deeper into their research projects, Owens said.
“How better is it to make it line up with what they’re learning in the regular classroom, but it’s allowing them to do something above and beyond,” Owens said. “It marries (them) together.”
Owens said gifted and talented classes differ from school to school and district to district.
During a recent lunch work session, Owens instructed the students to ask their peers a question before asking her. She said it is a way for them to rely and work together. The students worked independently and when a student gets overwhelmed, they get a stress ball and their peers remind them its going to be OK.
“Sometimes it gets stressful in here because they put a lot of pressure on themselves,” Owens said.
Shannon Zorn, Victoria-based marriage and family therapist, said there is a balance in challenging students and pushing them too hard.
“GT kids are wired a little bit differently,” Zorn said.
She said those who take GT classes from a young age have a higher chance of one day obtaining a doctorate degree. But depending on the stage of the child’s development, it may cause some challenges.
Preteens can experiences challenges with anxiety and depression regardless of the classes they take, and gifted and talented classes may add stress, Zorn said.
Zorn explained students who are gifted and talented may experience social stigma associated with their extra course load. It is important to ensure the students aren’t overworked and are getting the best education they can for each student.
“People should be very mindful that it’s a gift and you can use that gift but don’t over extend it,” Zorn said. “Yes, they are gifted but they are kids.”
Denyse Holloway’s daughter, who is in second grade, is in the Yoakum gifted and talented program. Holloway, the technology teacher at Yoakum Intermediate School, said she has seen her daughter blossom in the program.
“Kids get the opportunity to do something that you don’t necessarily have time to do in a classroom,” Holloway said. “I’m watching these first- and second-graders research and cite sources, which are things I didn’t learn to do until junior high and high school.”
Holloway’s daughter, Jillian, was identified as possible gifted and talented when she was in kindergarten. She then took a series of standardized and creative-based tests to see whether she qualified for the program. Holloway, as a parent, also filled out an extensive survey on how Jillian thought and acted at home.
Jillian was placed in the program and is now well into her second year, but Holloway hasn’t seen any stresses that might be associated with the extra course load.
“That’s just how her mind works,” she explained. “To her it’s not really extra. Even now she doesn’t view it as extra work.”
Holloway’s son, Kallen, who is 6 and in kindergarten, was identified as possible gifted and talented this year and will soon undergo the GT testing. She said she was a bit more concerned with her son entering GT than her daughter.
“I was a little bit worried about it at first,” she said. “I was worried about him missing something in the regular classroom. My fears or concerns never came to be. It never really affected him the way I was concerned it would.”
Holloway said for now the GT program is helping her kids grow and become better students, but she will continue talking with them about their mental health as they get older and their workload gets heavier. She said she specifically watches her son because he also plays Little League baseball after school.
“They don’t see it as extra stress but as going into extracurricular, maybe with that extra stuff going on after school it could start affecting him,” she said. “I think every parent and every teacher considers GT really needs to look at the whole picture of it.”
Owens knows that gifted and talented comes with an extra workload, but she said she ensures the students do all their work in school. She said the students enjoy the research projects, and they learn beyond the standard classroom setting.
The students even bond with each other, Owens said. They all refer to themselves as “sweird.” Smart and weird.
Deacon said he has learned a lot since being in the GT program, and he doesn’t feel added pressure.
“We keep getting sweird,” he said.
