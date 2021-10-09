CUERO — Since she was a teenager, Laura Kann, 67, has never missed the chance to cheer on her hometown’s racing turkey.
Armed with two green Cuero Gobbler inflatable thunder sticks — perfect for impromptu sword fights with her grandkids — and lawn chairs, Kann and her family set up to watch the final showdown between the two flightless birds from Cuero and Worthington, Minn.
“We get the same seats every year,” the longtime Cuero resident said. Behind her, four generations of her family were in attendance, stationed next to the “Welcome to Cuero” mural on the east side of North Esplanade Street, in full view of the race. “We’ve been coming for decades to cheer on Ruby Begonia.”
In a continuation of a decades-long tradition between Cuero and Worthington, spectators lined the downtown Cuero streets Saturday to watch the hometown bird, Ruby Begonia, face off against Paycheck.
Ruby came into the race as an underdog, or underbird, having been bested by Paycheck in September during the King Turkey Days race in Worthington by more than 20 seconds. The pressure was on to make up that time while also not racking up any penalties, which are tallied if any of the race team members touch the bird during its race to the finish line.
As the race time neared, Kann’s granddaughter, Ashleigh Smith, felt good about Ruby’s odds. In the past dozens of Turkeyfests she has attended, Ruby typically puts up a much faster time in Cuero, she said.
“I think it is the weather here. Ruby is already used to it while Paycheck isn’t,” said Smith, 30. “ It is definitely a home-field advantage.”
The two turkeys and race teams lined the starting line, occupying two lanes of the street, each. As the race began, they both took a steady pace to the about 300-yard stretch.
However, Ruby veered off to her left, nearly running into Paycheck. For a moment, the two birds were neck and neck, occupying the same lane as the race teams tried to coax their bird to pass the other.
In an effort to subdue his road rage from being cut off, Paycheck halted and spent some time surveying the crowd about halfway down the stretch near where Kann and her family were sitting while Ruby kept going, comfortably completing the race in 51.12 seconds with no penalties. Paycheck ultimately finished in 2 minutes and 15 seconds, having had two penalties.
Tallying up Saturday’s times with those from the September heat in Worthington, Ruby won with a combined 2 minutes and 25.72 seconds. Paycheck clocked a total of 3 minutes and 27.36 seconds.
The Cuero team, gleeful from their victory, was awarded the Traveling Turkey Trophy of Tumultuous Triumph, a coveted award not held by Cuero for the last two years — three if you include the race canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic — of the race.
“It feels good to bring home the gold,” said James Rath, the Cuero team captain.
The Minnesota race team, remarking on the end of their two-year reign as champion, thought about what went wrong.
“We should have done a test run yesterday, so Paycheck could see all the historic architecture and buildings in this downtown,” said Doug Tate, the Worthington team’s race coach. “I think he got a bit distracted and wanted to take a stroll to window shop.”
Kann, Smith and their family relished the comfortable win.
“We saw it today. The home-field advantage is real,” Smith said with a smile. “Was quite a sprint for Ruby.”
