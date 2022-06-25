Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity receives donation from Grace Episcopal Church

Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity was the first recipient of donations received from the first Grace Episcopal Church Blessing of the Brands event in Cuero.
Brian McClane, Habitat’s executive director, and Ashley Jett, director of operations for Habitat, received the $1,000 donation presented by Pastor Peter Thaddeus and Beth Thaddeus.
The first Blessing of the Brands was held on May 12, on the grounds of the Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum.
The event had two purposes, the pastor said. The first goal was to give thanks and gratitude for the ranching and cattle production heritage in DeWitt County through ecumenical prayer. The other goal was to raise money to support the ministries of Grace Episcopal Church in the community. The church, one of the oldest in Cuero, supports a wide array of community activities such as Habitat for Humanity and others.
More than 100 brands were marked on a large cowhide while a crowd of close to 200 people were on hand to witness the event. Plans are already being made for next year’s event.
