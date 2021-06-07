A Republican candidate who is running against Gov. Greg Abbott in next year's gubernatorial primary will speak at the Republican Women of Yoakum Area's June meeting on Wednesday.
Former state Sen. Don Huffines, a fifth-generation Texan from Dallas, is a businessman who served in the Legislature from 2015 to 2019.
Huffines has criticized Abbott for being too slow to reopen the state during the pandemic, and has pledged to lower property taxes and secure the border, according to the Texas Tribune.
The meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Yoakum Community Center, 105 Huck St. Lunch will be served.
