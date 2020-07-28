Longtime Yorktown physician Dr. Gordon Barth will retire from his position as the director of the Yorktown Medical Clinic in September.
Barth will reduce his hours and retire Sept. 15, according to a news release from the Cuero Regional Hospital. Barth has been a provider at the medical clinic since July 1983.
Dr. Dale Denton, D.O., will join the clinic's practice Aug. 3, and will replace Barth as medical director upon his retirement.
"Dr. Barth has been a key to our success at Yorktown Medical Clinic and has been an asset to the patients he has served over the years. We wish him the best as he reduces his hours and prepares for retirement in mid-September," said Denise McMahan, RN-MSN, the assistant administrator at the hospital. "Having Dr. Barth’s level of experience on staff at the clinic has been incredible and, with the onboarding of Dr. Denton, helps to ensures compassionate medical care to the patients we serve"
Denton has a specialty certification from the American Osteopathic Board of Family Physicians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.