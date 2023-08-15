A unique program on “Grassland Management, from Top to Bottom” will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 22 at the Anne Friar Thomas Homemaking Building, 501 Martin Luther King Drive, in Cuero.
Registration will be from 8-8:30 a.m. with the program starting promptly at 8:30 a.m.
Program topics and guest speakers include:
- Brush Management Practices for Livestock and Wildlife – Lee Williamson, Texas Parks & Wildlife biologist.
- Adaptive Grazing Management – Mat Machacek, NRCS Rangeland Management specialist.
- Rangeland Restoration Tools and Associated Programs – Ty Higginbothan, coordinating wildlife biologist with Quail Forever and Oaks and Prairies Joint Venture.
- Soil Health Presentation – Michelle Auyer, NRCS District conservationist.
This program is co-sponsored by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, Texas Parks & Wildlife, NRCS, Quail Forever, and Oaks and Prairies Joint Venture. The DeWitt County Soil and Water Conservation District will sponsor coffee and donuts.
Three CEU’s will be offered for private, commercial, and non-commercial applicators license holders.
The homemaking building is attached to the Friar Ag Center in the Cuero City Park.
For more information, contact Anthony Netardus at the DeWitt County Extension Office at 361-275-0816.