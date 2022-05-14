Groundbreaking for pocket park and roundabout in Cuero

The Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum held its groundbreaking ceremony on April 28 for a new pocket park that is the first phase of the museums’ expansion project.

The City of Cuero deeded a portion of the 100 block of West Courthouse Street for construction of the new facilities.

The official name will be “The Peebles Park,” in honor of the Peebles, Alexander and Muir families, generously donated by Patricia Peebles Muir.

Funds for the adjoining “Steen Roundabout,” named in honor of Lias “Bubba” Steen, was generously donated by his children Jeff, Shannon, and Jennings and their families. This unique feature to Cuero’s landscape will be built directly next to the park and will provide public and emergency vehicular access to the side and rear of the newly planned expansion project.

Peebles Park, located between the historic (c.1903) Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum and (c.1894) Wm. Trautwein buildings, has been designed to be a shaded rest and recreational area to be enjoyed by the general public and for special events.

The estimated completion date is late summer to early autumn 2022. For more information, contact the museum at 361-277-2866 or at info@chisholmtrailmuseum.org.