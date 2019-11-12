Cuero Health Clinics will be closed for Thanksgiving starting at noon Nov. 27 to Nov. 30 and will resume normal hours of operation Dec. 2.
For the Christmas holiday, all Cuero Health Clinics will close on Dec. 24 and 25, and resume normal hours of operation Dec. 26.
For the New Year’s holiday, all Cuero Health clinics will close at noon Dec. 31 to Jan. 1 and will resume normal hours of operation Jan. 2.
If you have a medical emergency, visit the Cuero Regional Hospital ER located at 2550 N. Esplanade or call 911.
Cuero Health Clinics include Cuero Medical Clinic, Parkside Family Clinic, Yorktown Medical Clinic, Goliad Family Practice and Kenedy Family Practice.
Cuero Regional Hospital is at 2550 N. Esplanade in Cuero and offers an Level IV trauma center, on-staff general surgeon, and a TeleMedicine program. For more information, visit cueroregionalhospital.org or call 361 275-6191.
