Cuero Health’s Clinics will be closed for the Christmas and New Years holidays.
All Cuero Health Clinics will close at noon Christmas Eve and remain closed on Christmas Day, and resume normal hours Dec. 26, according to a news release from Cuero Regional Hospital.
For the New Year’s holiday, all Cuero Health clinics will close at noon Dec. 31, will be closed on Jan. 1 and will resume normal hours of operation on Jan. 2.
Anyone who experiences a medical emergency, can visit the Cuero Regional Hospital Emergency Room, 2550 N. Esplanade, or call 911.
Cuero Health clinics include Cuero Medical Clinic, Parkside Family Clinic, Yorktown Medical Clinic, Goliad Family Practice and Kenedy Family Practice.
Cuero Regional Hospital, 2550 N. Esplanade in Cuero, offers an ED- level IV trauma center, on-staff general surgeon, and a telemedicine program. For more information, visit www.cuerohospital.org or call 361-75-6191.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.