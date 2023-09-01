Holy Cross Catholic Church in Yorktown will host its annual festival Sept. 10 at the Yorktown Community Hall, 60 Community Hall Road.
Mass will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the church, 1214 Zorn Road.
At 10:30 a.m. lunch will be ready in the air-conditioned hall. The festival’s famous homemade Polish sausage and BBQ beef shoulder clod with trimmings will be served. Adults and to-go plates are $15 each and plates for children 12 and under are $8. Lunch will close at 2 p.m. The snack bar will then be opened.
At 10:30 a.m., the country store, cake walk and children’s activities, including games, will begin.
Musical entertainment with polkas, waltzes and classic country music, will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., by the Rusty Steins Band in the dance hall and DJ Val Mungia outside.
Two raffles will be held. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20. The Church Festival Committee raffle includes various gift certificates. The Knights of Columbus will raffle off a Charolais bull calf. The raffle drawings will be held about 3 p.m.
A live auction will begin in the dance hall at 1 p.m. Many hand-crafted and other items will be sold. Those interested in the auction are encouraged to sign up early.