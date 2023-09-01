Holy Cross Catholic Church in Yorktown will host its annual festival Sept. 10 at the Yorktown Community Hall, 60 Community Hall Road.

Mass will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the church, 1214 Zorn Road.

At 10:30 a.m. lunch will be ready in the air-conditioned hall. The festival’s famous homemade Polish sausage and BBQ beef shoulder clod with trimmings will be served. Adults and to-go plates are $15 each and plates for children 12 and under are $8. Lunch will close at 2 p.m. The snack bar will then be opened.

At 10:30 a.m., the country store, cake walk and children’s activities, including games, will begin.

Musical entertainment with polkas, waltzes and classic country music, will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., by the Rusty Steins Band in the dance hall and DJ Val Mungia outside.

Two raffles will be held. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20. The Church Festival Committee raffle includes various gift certificates. The Knights of Columbus will raffle off a Charolais bull calf. The raffle drawings will be held about 3 p.m.

A live auction will begin in the dance hall at 1 p.m. Many hand-crafted and other items will be sold. Those interested in the auction are encouraged to sign up early.

Tags

Managing Editor

Becky Cooper is managing editor for the Victoria Advocate. She received her degree in journalism from Southwest Texas State University. She joined the Victoria Advocate on April 1, 1985. Contact her at bcooper@vicad.com.