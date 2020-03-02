Incumbent Ashley Mraz and her challenger Guy Dolan will face off for the Republican nomination for DeWitt County tax assessor/collector on Tuesday.
Mraz has worked in the tax assessor’s office since 2006 and said she fell in love with the job. She currently serves as the tax assessor, and she plans to continue growing and serving the community.
Mraz said she plans to build strong relationships with the county’s taxing agencies and its residents.
Dolan said he wants to bring his previous leadership experience as a property investor into the tax assessor seat to better serve DeWitt County.
He said the constituents of DeWitt County are majority conservative and he wants to make sure their money is spent wisely on a budget.
The winner will be unopposed in the November general election.
