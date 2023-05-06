Cuero residents returned the two incumbent council members back to the council Saturday.
Emil Garza was the top vote getter with 47.7%, followed by Bill Matthys with 38%. Newcomer Brian Ladwig received 14.2% of the votes.
Garza and Matthys will serve as at-large councilmembers.
Garza is a Cuero native. He served 32 years in the Army in active and reserve duty. He worked 25 years for the Texas Department of Corrections Clarence Stevenson unit in Cuero. He also is a current council member.
Matthys is a retired educator, serving 35 years in education, with the last 16 in Cuero. He has been active in the Cuero Chamber of Commerce and the Cuero ISD Education Foundation. He is also active in the Gaslight Theatre in Shiner.
Ladwig retired from the city's electric department as a lineman in December after serving 22 years. He is a volunteer firefighter, having served in the Cuero Volunteer Fire Department for more than 32 years.