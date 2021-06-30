The city of Cuero has a day filled with festive events planned for July 4, including a children’s parade, video presentation from a naval historian and fireworks display.
All of the day’s events will take place at the clubhouse in Cuero’s municipal park, according to a city spokesman.
At 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., Brent Jones, author of “Days of Steel Rain,” will give a video presentation on the war in the Pacific during the final year of World War II. His recently published book tells the story of a naval ship that survived a typhoon, the Battle of Iwo Jima and kamikaze attacks at Okinawa. Jones’ mother is a Cuero High School graduate.
At 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., Chief Warrant Officer Justin Hagel, of the U.S. Army, will give a presentation on the signers of the Declaration of Independence.
A patriotic children’s parade is planned for 6:30 p.m., with a presentation to the winners at 7 p.m. Children up to age 10 are eligible to participate.
The city’s pool and splash pad will be open from 4 to 8 p.m.
A fireworks display will take place at dark.
