Editor’s note: To help voters learn more about the state-level candidates in the Nov. 8 election, the Advocate is printing profiles provided by the League of Women Voters in contested races.
Lieutenant Governor
Dan Patrick, Republican
Patrick did not respond to the questionnaire. We will monitor the site and if he responds, we will publish his answers.
Mike Collier, Democrat
Campaign website: CollierForTexas.com
Gun safety: What steps, if any, should be taken to curb gun violence in our communities?
As Lt. Governor, I will work with community leaders and law enforcement to raise the age to purchase a firearm to 21, universal background checks, safe storage requirements, and a waiting period to buy a semi-automatic firearms. These actions must be undertaken before the start of the next school year because the time to stop the next school shooting is now.
Economy: What can be done at the state level to address the high rate of inflation and other economic challenges faced by Texans?
Over the last eight years, Texans have faced skyrocketing property taxes. Thanks to tax loopholes, Texans are paying more so corporations can pay less. I will close those loopholes in order to bring down taxes for folks across the state and make corporations pay their fair share.
Power grid: What can be done to ensure that Texas has sufficient power during extreme weather conditions?
As a lifelong businessman and energy expert, I will make fixing the power grid amongst my top priorities. I will work to bring down energy bills for Texans by investing in producing more energy, investing in energy storage and smart grid technology, and establishing emergency tie-ins to the national power grid.
Public education: What is your position on using public funds for school vouchers for private schools and why?
As Lt. Governor, I will work tirelessly to fund our local schools. I am opposed to efforts to divert taxpayer dollars to unaccountable, private school vouchers that would raise our property taxes and defund our schools, especially hurting rural Texas.
Elections: Considering the high rate of vote-by-mail ballot rejections in the 2022 primary elections, what changes, if any, are needed to election laws?
Texas voters who make a good faith attempt to cast a ballot should not have their voice silenced due to discriminatory and opaque election laws passed by the Texas Legislature. If I led the Senate as Lt. Governor, I would undo the suppressive changes made by SB1 and improve the ballot cure process.
Abortion: How would you address the economic and health consequences for those who cannot obtain abortions in Texas?
Under current law, all abortions are banned in Texas, including in cases of rape or incest. As Lt. Governor, I will work to codify the protections of Roe v. Wade into the books of law—returning the power to make decisions to doctors and their patients, as well as invest in pre-natal and maternal healthcare for women across Texas.