Cuero’s Christmas in the Park started 22 years ago with a simple lighted gazebo in the city’s park.
Then the next year, it exploded with colorful displays that continue to increase this day.
The annual Christmas festivities, which open Nov. 21, feature more than 250 lighted Christmas displays. Most were purchased by families to honor loved ones living and deceased. Others were purchased by civic groups and neighborhoods, among other groups.
“It’s just beautiful. There is something very magical about seeing all the lights,” said Maggie Cromeens, executive director for the Cuero Development Corp. “It makes you feel better when you see the lights.”
The display grows annually. New this year are a 3-feet tall presidential snowflake, an ornament tree, 4-feet silhouette package, a leaping frog, heavenly angel with trumpet, lighted mistletoe and an angel with a purple heart.
The new scenes will be mixed among the other lively displays ranging from snowflakes hanging from the many trees to Santa and elves, butterflies and deer to the large Twelve Days of Christmas and the Wells Fargo stagecoach and horses.
The crowd favorites are also back — Sassy the Sea Serpent, the riverboat, the Christmas tree made from the flagpole and the lighted poinsettia arch at the end of the route.
The December Events Committee, which is a part of the CDC, began working on the display before Turkeyfest. In addition to the committee, workers include city employees, volunteers and trusties from the Clarence Stevenson state prison.
Back for its second year is the popular photo booth at the former airport at the end of the display. The committee set up the photo area last year to give visitors a safe place to stop and take photos because people liked to get out of their cars to take photos, which caused a stoppage of vehicles and created safety concerns.
The photo booth will be open on the opening night and then on Saturdays. The selfie area will include a snowman bench and a polar bear bench, Cromeens said.
Another special attraction making its return is the popular hot chocolate nights. Every Thursday, hot chocolate will be served to visitors. The drinks are free, but donations are accepted, Cromeens said.
The Christmas in the Park driving tour attracts tens of thousands of visitors from across the state each year. Up until this year, they have not officially kept track of the number of visitors. This year, they will have a clicker that will track the number of vehicles that come through the park
The tour is free, but donations are accepted at the end.
The money raised each year goes back into the display for lights, repairs and security and new scenes.
Tips for newcomers, expect long lines and a wait to enter the park, but once inside the traffic flow is smooth. Take the slow-moving tour and enjoy the sights and sounds of holiday cheer.